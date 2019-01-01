keeping a journal

My Queue

5 Ways to Unlock Your Entrepreneurial Creativity
Creativity

5 Ways to Unlock Your Entrepreneurial Creativity

You are far likelier to have a creative breakthrough cleaning your house than watching TV.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
8 Habits of Highly Effective Entrepreneurs

8 Habits of Highly Effective Entrepreneurs

How you live and work each day is the foundation of your success.
Sherrie Campbell | 6 min read
Let's Forget About Morning Routines for a Second and Talk About Finishing Strong

Let's Forget About Morning Routines for a Second and Talk About Finishing Strong

Success isn't about how you start...it's about how you finish.
Dan Dowling | 6 min read
The Unusual Morning Routines That Set Successful Founders Apart

The Unusual Morning Routines That Set Successful Founders Apart

How well you sleep and the state of mind you create at the beginning of the day have a lot to do with how much you'll accomplish.
John Rampton | 6 min read
Everybody Says to Work Smarter. Here Are 4 Ways to Do It.

Everybody Says to Work Smarter. Here Are 4 Ways to Do It.

Focusing on what you actually got done rather than boasting of how many hours you spent working is a good start.
Timothy Sykes | 4 min read

More From This Topic

These Blunders Cost Me an Entire Year of My Life
Life Lessons

These Blunders Cost Me an Entire Year of My Life

Time passes whether you're spinning your wheels or moving forward.
Dan Dowling | 7 min read
These 5 Mindful Habits Will Keep You From Burning Out
Success Strategies

These 5 Mindful Habits Will Keep You From Burning Out

Say no, except to playing. Always say yes to play time.
Blake Snow | 4 min read
15 Ways to Master the Bad Habits That Are Ruining Your Life
Habits

15 Ways to Master the Bad Habits That Are Ruining Your Life

Habits are powerful, for good or ill.
Deep Patel | 8 min read
How the First 20 Minutes of Your Day Can Set You Up for Success
Mornings

How the First 20 Minutes of Your Day Can Set You Up for Success

Engage a positive routine right after waking, and you'll tap into the power of your subconscious brain.
Ahmed Safwan | 4 min read
7 Ways a Journal Can Help Your Career
Growth

7 Ways a Journal Can Help Your Career

Keeping a journal can be an invaluable way to organize your thoughts, keep track of your best ideas and help you advance in your career or your business.
Sarah Landrum | 7 min read
3 Ways to Manage Stress and Recharge Your Life
Stress Management

3 Ways to Manage Stress and Recharge Your Life

Successful people don't have less stress in their lives. They've just mastered a few principles that help them rebalance their time, energy and emotions.
Marty Fukuda | 4 min read
6 Ways to Master Distraction and Stay Focused
Productivity

6 Ways to Master Distraction and Stay Focused

Everybody juggling competing priorities needs a plan for handling the inevitable distractions.
Peter Daisyme | 5 min read