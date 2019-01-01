My Queue

kendall jenner

Be Careful How 'Fyre'd' up You Get About Influencer Marketing
Influencer Marketing

Fyre Festival was an immense marketing success, which set it up to be an epic failure in execution.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
When Brands Advocate Social Causes, Authenticity Is Key

Remember the controversial Kendall Jenner Pepsi ad? Contrast that with the props Gillette received for its "The best men can be" ad.
Dustin York | 4 min read