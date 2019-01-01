My Queue

Keurig

Study: Single-Cup Coffee Makers Brew Lots of Germs, Too
Health

Study: Single-Cup Coffee Makers Brew Lots of Germs, Too

Wake up and smell the bacteria. Read on to learn how to clean your office's communal machine.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Keurig Sold for $13.9 Billion to Private Equity Firm

Keurig Sold for $13.9 Billion to Private Equity Firm

This is the latest in a string of coffee deals by investment group JAB as it seeks to become a formidable competitor to Nestle.
CNBC Staff | 2 min read
You Can Now Make Campbell's Soup in Your Keurig

You Can Now Make Campbell's Soup in Your Keurig

The new soup pods, along with a forthcoming soda brewing system called Kold, mark the latest bids by Keurig to turn around flagging sales.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Vincent Marotta Sr., Who Helped Revolutionize How the World Brews Coffee, Dies at 91

Vincent Marotta Sr., Who Helped Revolutionize How the World Brews Coffee, Dies at 91

The intrepid Ohio entrepreneur convinced 'Joltin Joe' DiMaggio to stump for Mr. Coffee, even though the legendary centerfielder never touched the stuff it brewed.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read
Americans Are Drinking Less Coffee Than Ever. Here's Why.

Americans Are Drinking Less Coffee Than Ever. Here's Why.

Hint: Why make a whole pot when you can brew a single cup?
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read

More From This Topic

The Keurig K-Cup's Inventor Says He Feels Bad That He Made It. Here's Why.
Inventors

The Keurig K-Cup's Inventor Says He Feels Bad That He Made It. Here's Why.

K-cups are everywhere. And its waste is, too, thanks to the fact that the cups are almost impossible to recycle.
Drake Baer | 2 min read
Dunkin' Donuts Unveils Profit-Sharing Program for Franchisees
Dunkin Donuts

Dunkin' Donuts Unveils Profit-Sharing Program for Franchisees

For the first time, Dunkin' is selling K-Cups in grocery stores and online – and franchisees are reaping the rewards.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Keurig Recalls More Than 7 Million Brewing Machines
News and Trends

Keurig Recalls More Than 7 Million Brewing Machines

There have been about 90 reports of injuries from the coffee maker's Mini Plus brewers in the U.S.
Reuters | 2 min read
What Coke Is Brewing by Increasing Its Stake in Keurig
Coca-Cola

What Coke Is Brewing by Increasing Its Stake in Keurig

Coca-Cola has upped its stake in the coffee maker company to 16 percent from 10 percent.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Is This the K-Cup's Fatal Flaw?
Environment

Is This the K-Cup's Fatal Flaw?

If K-Cups are considered the future of coffee, new research is calling into question the future of the K-Cup.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Home-Brewed Coca-Cola in 2015 Could Transform the Beverage Industry
Growth Strategies

Home-Brewed Coca-Cola in 2015 Could Transform the Beverage Industry

Coca-Cola has inked a 10-year partnership with Keurig-maker Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, and has also purchased a 10% equity stake in the company valued at $1.25 billion.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read