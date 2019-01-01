There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
key performance indicators
A thin margin separates profitable content-marketing campaigns from those that drain resources. Make sure you're on the right side of the bottom line.
How to pick the key performance indicators that'll be best for your business.
Succeeding in business requires, more than anything, an unflinchingly examination of the market.
Unless you're a statistician at heart, tracking key performance indicators (KPIs) isn't the sexiest part of a marketer's job, but it is one of the most important.
More From This Topic
Market Research
It's hard to know why a marketing campaign is working or not until we look at what has been going on and what's in the pipeline.
Strategy
An entrepreneur's best-laid plans can go awry if there's not careful followup. Here's a framework for giving your startup a greater chance at prevailing.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?