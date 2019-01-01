My Queue

Keyboards

Style and Function: 7 Keyboards That Are Worth Buying
Style and Function: 7 Keyboards That Are Worth Buying

When you consider how much time we spend in front of our computers, having the best keyboard makes a lot of sense.
Kris Naudus | 5 min read
Google's Latest Patent Might Replace Your Laptop's Space Bar With a Giant Trackpad

With no space bar, where will all the astronauts hang out?
Geoff Weiss | 1 min read
These Custom Keyboards Make Typing on Apple's iPhone and iPad Faster, Easier

Finally you can install a third-party keyboard onto your Apple mobile device. Here are the options that are available, and how to download them.
Emily Price | 3 min read
Rewriting the Smartphone Keyboard at Age 28

With his startup SwiftKey, Jon Reynolds is breathing new life into the act of typing on a keyboard.
Jason Ankeny | 4 min read
WATCH: Microsoft Tests a Keyboard That Understands Your Gestures

Microsoft's research division released a video that stars a motion-sensing mechanical keyboard prototype.
Laura Entis | 2 min read

More From This Topic

7 Computer Keyboards That Broke the Mold
Technology

Microsoft's new Sculpt Ergonomic Keyboard is just one of several modern computer keyboards that have piqued the interest of the tech world and business community.
Ashley Lee
Work Smarter With These Computer Input Devices
Technology

Styluses, wireless keyboards and other devices to boost your efficiency.
John Patrick Pullen | 2 min read
A Look at New Solutions to Ergonomic Problems
Technology

Our columnist tests out two new keyboards and a mouse designed to relieve the pains of today's desk jockeys.
Jonathan Blum | 5 min read
Review: An iPad Keyboard for Work on the Go
Technology

A look at the tyPad combo keyboard and cover for mobile business users.
Jonathan Blum | 6 min read
Giving Your iPhone a Physical Keyboard
Technology

A new keypad case may be the reason you need to ditch your BlackBerry.
Scott Steinberg | 2 min read
Keyboards That Don't Hurt
Technology

New keyboards offer improved ergonomics to make typing easier. Here are three options for less painful ways to work.
Jonathan Blum | 3 min read
Home Sweet Home Office
Starting a Business

The first of a three-part series on home offices. Part One: Finding the right tools to maximize efficiency and minimize pain.
Jonathan Blum | 5 min read