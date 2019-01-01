There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
KFC
Advertising
Colonel Sanders's newest incarnation is fiercely defending the fried chicken chain's 11 blends of herbs and spices.
Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
It's the reason for the season.
Considering a Yum! Brands franchise? Take a look at the company's first-quarter earnings.
McEntire will be the face of the chain's newest chicken, Smoky Mountain BBQ.
More From This Topic
KFC
Buying Smoky Grilled Wings from KFC in India also gets you a build-it-yourself drone.
Food Businesses
The scientifically engineered poultry is available in Japan until the end of December.
Communication Strategies
Players make Colonel Sanders's 70-year-old original recipe fried chicken 'the hard way' by hand in virtual reality.
KFC
Sadly/fortunately, the limited edition Huawei Chang is a China-only deal.
Space Travel
'You can imagine when we first heard about flying a chicken sandwich to space, we thought it was hilarious,' says World View CEO Jane Poytner.
KFC
To celebrate Mother's Day, the chicken chain's bestselling day of the year, KFC published 'Tender Wings of Desire.'
Fast Food
If a quesadilla wasn't cheesy enough for you, Taco Bell has found a solution.
KFC
The racy tweet, from KFC Australia, showed a woman and a man on a sofa.
Franchises
The fast food franchise has committed to better food, pledging to cook chicken the 'hard way.'
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?