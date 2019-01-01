My Queue

KFC

KFC Enlists RoboCop to Protect Secret Recipe in New Campaign
Advertising

Colonel Sanders's newest incarnation is fiercely defending the fried chicken chain's 11 blends of herbs and spices.
Hayden Field | 2 min read
Apple Heads to Austin, Used Cars Go VR, and KFC Firelogs Are Here (60-Second Video)

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Patrick Carone | 1 min read
KFC Wants to Warm Hearts With Its Fried Chicken Scented Yule Log

It's the reason for the season.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Yum! Brands Just Released Its Q1 Earnings. Here's What That Means for Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and KFC Franchises.

Considering a Yum! Brands franchise? Take a look at the company's first-quarter earnings.
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
KFC Just Revealed Reba McEntire Will Be Its First Female Colonel Sanders

McEntire will be the face of the chain's newest chicken, Smoky Mountain BBQ.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read

KFC Chicken Wings Box Doubles as a Quadcopter
KFC

Buying Smoky Grilled Wings from KFC in India also gets you a build-it-yourself drone.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
KFC Has Created Less Smelly Fried Chicken Just in Time for the Holidays
Food Businesses

The scientifically engineered poultry is available in Japan until the end of December.
Nina Zipkin | 1 min read
What KFC's Goofy VR Escape Room Taught Me About the Power of Storytelling in Communication
Communication Strategies

Players make Colonel Sanders's 70-year-old original recipe fried chicken 'the hard way' by hand in virtual reality.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read
KFC Now Has a Branded Smartphone
KFC

Sadly/fortunately, the limited edition Huawei Chang is a China-only deal.
Thomas Newton | 2 min read
Watch KFC Launch a Chicken Sandwich Into Space
Space Travel

'You can imagine when we first heard about flying a chicken sandwich to space, we thought it was hilarious,' says World View CEO Jane Poytner.
Nina Zipkin | 6 min read
KFC Just Published a Ridiculously Raunchy and Bizarre Romance Novella Starring a Casanova Colonel Sanders. Here Are the Steamiest Parts.
KFC

To celebrate Mother's Day, the chicken chain's bestselling day of the year, KFC published 'Tender Wings of Desire.'
Kate Taylor | 5 min read
Taco Bell's New Snack-Infused Item Is Cheesier Than Ever
Fast Food

If a quesadilla wasn't cheesy enough for you, Taco Bell has found a solution.
Entrepreneur Staff | 5 min read
McDonald's Is Moving Its Headquarters to Oprah's Old Studio Campus -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Start Up Your Day

Plus: Instagram adds new tools for businesses.
Lindsay Friedman | 2 min read
KFC Deleted This Not-Safe-for-Work Ad From Twitter After Just One Hour
KFC

The racy tweet, from KFC Australia, showed a woman and a man on a sofa.
Will Heilpern | 2 min read
So This Was KFC's 'Transformational Announcement'?
Franchises

The fast food franchise has committed to better food, pledging to cook chicken the 'hard way.'
Lindsay Friedman | 2 min read