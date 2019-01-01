My Queue

Kickstarter

Crowdfunding

For years, crowdfunding has been a bit like the Wild West of finance. But as the industry continues to grow, state and federal authorities are catching up to abusers of the system.
Janet Gershen-Siegel | 5 min read
A Childhood Memory Helped This Founder Find Her Passion

Marissa Louie, CEO of stuffed animal company Animoodles, found her path thanks to a cherished toy that belonged to her late sister.
Marissa Louie | 3 min read
Beyond Kickstarter: 10 Niche Crowdfunding Platforms for Startups

If your company fits one of the niches that has its own crowdfunding sites, it's worth considering using a specialized platform.
Carol Tice | 5 min read
How to Raise a Million Dollars on Kickstarter

Two entrepreneurs share how they raised more than a million dollars online.
Candace Sjogren | 5 min read
3 Entrepreneurs Who Raised More Than $1 Million Crowdfunding Share the Secrets to Their Success

Here's how to make sure your campaign is a blockbuster.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read

Study Details Why Women Entrepreneurs Have Greater Crowdfunding Success

Crowdfunding has none of the barriers to success that often thwart women entrepreneurs pitching VC and angel investors.
Devishobha Chandramouli | 5 min read
The Data Reveals These 3 Fundamentals for Crowdfunding Success
Crowdfunding

To achieve your crowdfunding goal, think of it as incentive marketing rather than pitching investors.
Sarah Austin | 6 min read
To Keep His Kickstarter Backers Happy, This Entrepreneur Is Wearing Leopard-Print Pants Every Day
Kickstarter

'It's a way to prove my level of commitment,' he says.
Jason Feifer | 4 min read
From Backers to Buyers: How Kickstarter Helped Me Launch a Product the Traditional Way
Product Launch

Here are five things I learned from crowdfunding that prepared me to take the leap.
Adrian Solgaard | 7 min read
I've Raised Close to $2 Million in Crowdfunding Campaigns -- Here Are My Secrets
Crowdfunding

Follow these seven practical tips to make your campaign a success.
Adrian Solgaard | 4 min read
What Happens When You Can't Deliver Your Kickstarter Project to Backers?
Problem Solvers Podcast

After realizing he'd lose money by fulfilling all his Kickstarter orders, an entrepreneur had to change course.
Jason Feifer | 3 min read
Bose 'Sleepbuds' Want to Help You Snooze
Sleep

The headphone maker has launched an Indiegogo campaign for a pair of $249 'noise-masking sleepbuds' intended to help you get more ZZZs.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
If You Want to Get Funded on Kickstarter, Research Says to Avoid These Tactics
Crowdfunding

The crowd has spoken and it's not impressed.
Amitava Chattopadhyay | 6 min read
10 Tips to Make Your Crowdfunding Campaign a Success
Crowdfunding

Crowdfunding done right raises money while priming the market for your product.
John Boitnott | 6 min read
5 Ways to Learn the Nuts and Bolts of Crowdfunding
Finance

A lot of people claim to be crowdfunding experts. A few of them actually are.
Kendall Almerico | 5 min read
Kickstarter is one of the most popular and recognized crowdfunding platforms geared toward funding creative and artistic projects. Kickstarter follows a pledge-and-reward crowdfunding model, so that backers who pledge money are offered rewards at each monetary level of pledging. The funds must be raised within a set period of time.