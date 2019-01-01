There are no Videos in your queue.
Kickstarter
Crowdfunding
For years, crowdfunding has been a bit like the Wild West of finance. But as the industry continues to grow, state and federal authorities are catching up to abusers of the system.
Marissa Louie, CEO of stuffed animal company Animoodles, found her path thanks to a cherished toy that belonged to her late sister.
If your company fits one of the niches that has its own crowdfunding sites, it's worth considering using a specialized platform.
Two entrepreneurs share how they raised more than a million dollars online.
Here's how to make sure your campaign is a blockbuster.
Crowdfunding has none of the barriers to success that often thwart women entrepreneurs pitching VC and angel investors.
Crowdfunding
To achieve your crowdfunding goal, think of it as incentive marketing rather than pitching investors.
Kickstarter
'It's a way to prove my level of commitment,' he says.
Product Launch
Here are five things I learned from crowdfunding that prepared me to take the leap.
Crowdfunding
Follow these seven practical tips to make your campaign a success.
Problem Solvers Podcast
After realizing he'd lose money by fulfilling all his Kickstarter orders, an entrepreneur had to change course.
Sleep
The headphone maker has launched an Indiegogo campaign for a pair of $249 'noise-masking sleepbuds' intended to help you get more ZZZs.
Crowdfunding
Crowdfunding done right raises money while priming the market for your product.
Finance
A lot of people claim to be crowdfunding experts. A few of them actually are.
Kickstarter
is one of the most popular and recognized
crowdfunding
platforms geared toward funding creative and artistic projects. Kickstarter follows a pledge-and-reward crowdfunding model, so that backers who pledge money are offered rewards at each monetary level of pledging. The funds must be raised within a set period of time.
