kidnapping

Tech Entrepreneur Sought in Son's Disappearance Arrested In New York
Crime

Michael Streko was caught after reportedly asking children for drugs. His son was found unharmed.
Ray Hennessey | 2 min read
Tech Entrepreneur Sought in Connection With N.J. Kidnapping Case

Michael Streko had launched a Kickstarter campaign to travel the country interviewing entrepreneurs.
Ray Hennessey | 3 min read