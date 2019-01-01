There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Kidpreneurs
Kidpreneurs
Junior wants to start a dog-washing business? A lemonade stand? There are great kids' books out there to help.
Study shows certain childhood behaviors common among entrepreneurs.
From an 'eatwatch' to a 'recycle bot' -- the future is looking bright.
Hint: You don't have to be a wunderkind to be an entrepreneur.
This kidpreneur started his company at 12 but then had to face some distinctly adult challenges.
More From This Topic
Social Media
If these kids can make it happen, then we all have no excuse.
Family Businesses
An entrepreneurial Miami family is building a thriving business based on one son's fixation on socks and their other son's tireless sales work.
Confidence
Alice Paul Tapper created a Raise Your Hand patch to inspire her peers to speak up in class. Here are four tips to help you do the same at work.
brand ambassadors
But, first, here are 4 things you need to know before you hit up the faculty at your kids' school.
Kidpreneurs
MSNBC host and children's author JJ Ramberg explains why it's important to teach children about business.
Kidpreneurs
How you can start a business in high school.
Opportunity
You'll never know what sorts of opportunities can arise when you put yourself out there.
Parenting
Walking the line between challenging your kids and proving you believe in their potential.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?