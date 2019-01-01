My Queue

Kids

Franchises

The athlete found a second act as a Launch Trampoline Park franchisee.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
Are You Spending Too Much Time Helping Your Kids with Homework?

Help your child succeed in school with this $1 on-demand tutoring.
StackCommerce | 2 min read
Why We Should Teach Kids About Failure

Failure is a gateway to curious and creative thinking that will lead to the most determined entrepreneurs.
Cristal Glangchai | 4 min read
Are Some People Born to Be Entrepreneurs?

Study shows certain childhood behaviors common among entrepreneurs.
Matthew Baker | 4 min read
8 Kids Were Asked to Sketch Futuristic Tech Products. The Results Are Surprisingly Brilliant.

From an 'eatwatch' to a 'recycle bot' -- the future is looking bright.
Rose Leadem | 1 min read

'Summer Camp' Has Moved Beyond Campfires and Crafts. Now, There's 'Camp CEO.'
Teen Entrepreneurs

Each summer, Girl Scouts of America councils host camp programs designed to familiarize teen girls with the foundations of entrepreneurship.
Joan Oleck | 9 min read
The CEO of the Girl Scouts Wants to Turn Today's Cookie Sellers Into Tomorrow's Powerful Female Entrepreneurs

Sylvia Acevedo wants every girl to know how to access -- and create -- opportunity.
Stephanie Schomer | 8 min read
Tech Addiction

The Center for Humane Technology will focus its efforts on young users, first with a public school ad campaign on the harmful effects of tech and social media.
Rob Marvin | 5 min read
Franchises

Parents need a lot of help holding it all together -- and increasingly, they're getting that help from franchises.
Jon Marcus | 9 min read
Ready For Anything

The NBA All-Star is helping kids gain the winning edge in business.
Dan Bova | 5 min read
Billionaires

Many high-profile business magnates, billionaires and celebrities believe that they've worked too hard to simply hand their fortunes over to their kids when they die.
Bobbie Edsor | 12 min read
Elon Musk

Is Elon Musk a superhero? My 4-year-old son sure thinks so.
Evan Loomis | 6 min read
Bill Gates

Gates recognizes technology as useful for a student's development, not as entertainment.
Chris Weller | 4 min read
Young Entrepreneur

Carson Kropfl struck a deal with the billionaire Virgin founder for his startup Locker Board.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
Disney

The class action suit alleges that the media giant is violating the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act of 1998.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read