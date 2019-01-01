There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Kids
Franchises
The athlete found a second act as a Launch Trampoline Park franchisee.
Help your child succeed in school with this $1 on-demand tutoring.
Failure is a gateway to curious and creative thinking that will lead to the most determined entrepreneurs.
Study shows certain childhood behaviors common among entrepreneurs.
From an 'eatwatch' to a 'recycle bot' -- the future is looking bright.
More From This Topic
Teen Entrepreneurs
Each summer, Girl Scouts of America councils host camp programs designed to familiarize teen girls with the foundations of entrepreneurship.
Sylvia Acevedo wants every girl to know how to access -- and create -- opportunity.
Tech Addiction
The Center for Humane Technology will focus its efforts on young users, first with a public school ad campaign on the harmful effects of tech and social media.
Franchises
Parents need a lot of help holding it all together -- and increasingly, they're getting that help from franchises.
Billionaires
Many high-profile business magnates, billionaires and celebrities believe that they've worked too hard to simply hand their fortunes over to their kids when they die.
Elon Musk
Is Elon Musk a superhero? My 4-year-old son sure thinks so.
Bill Gates
Gates recognizes technology as useful for a student's development, not as entertainment.
Young Entrepreneur
Carson Kropfl struck a deal with the billionaire Virgin founder for his startup Locker Board.
Disney
The class action suit alleges that the media giant is violating the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act of 1998.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?