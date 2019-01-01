My Queue

Kids franchises

Franchising Helped These Women Find Work-Life Balance for Themselves and Other Moms
Franchise Players

Franchising Helped These Women Find Work-Life Balance for Themselves and Other Moms

These working mothers decided to help other high-achieving parents with their customer-focused Kiddie Academy franchise.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read
Be Your Own Boss: Here's a List of Almost 1,000 Franchise Opportunities

Be Your Own Boss: Here's a List of Almost 1,000 Franchise Opportunities

Dream of starting a franchise? Check out this list for hundreds of possibilities.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 2 min read
How One Man Made It His Business to Give Back

How One Man Made It His Business to Give Back

An Amazing Athletes franchisee does well by doing good.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 4 min read
More Than 200 Franchise Opportunities for Less Than $50,000

More Than 200 Franchise Opportunities for Less Than $50,000

Don't let cost prohibit you from owning a franchise. Check out these options.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 15+ min read
With Billions of App Downloads and YouTube Views, Talking Tom Spawned an Entertainment Empire

With Billions of App Downloads and YouTube Views, Talking Tom Spawned an Entertainment Empire

The trajectory of the beloved, green-eyed tabby shows the unique path being tread by animated characters in our digital era.
Geoff Weiss | 5 min read

More From This Topic

These 101 Franchises Are the Best of the Best
Franchises

These 101 Franchises Are the Best of the Best

From auto repair or sandwich making, these franchises rank at the top of their industry categories.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 9 min read
The Hottest Franchise Categories of the Year
Franchises

The Hottest Franchise Categories of the Year

From child care to spa services, a look at the opportunities in the franchising world.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 15+ min read
Top Fastest-Growing Franchises for 2015
Franchises

Top Fastest-Growing Franchises for 2015

These franchises are adding units at light speed
Tracy Stapp Herold | 11 min read
A Yoga Franchise for Kids Stretches Bodies and Minds
Franchises

A Yoga Franchise for Kids Stretches Bodies and Minds

Imagination Yoga uses storytelling to encourage kids to move through a series of yoga positions.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 4 min read
Kid Franchises Tap the Tyke Market
Franchises

Kid Franchises Tap the Tyke Market

Whether its playstation-equipped restaurants or swim schools, franchise companies are targeting kids -- and the parents who will pay up for their services.
Dinah Wisenberg Brin
Martial Arts Franchise Kicks Butt
Franchises

Martial Arts Franchise Kicks Butt

A martial arts franchise aims to drop-kick bullies and raise self-esteem while helping owners bring a professional approach to their business.
Jason Daley | 4 min read