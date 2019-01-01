My Queue

Kill Switch

FCC Chief Urges Mobile Industry to Install Anti-Theft Protections on Devices by Default
Mobile

FCC Chief Urges Mobile Industry to Install Anti-Theft Protections on Devices by Default

The current mandate over such features is defined by disparate state laws.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Smartphone Theft Drops in London, Two U.S. Cities as Anti-Theft Kill Switches Installed

Smartphone Theft Drops in London, Two U.S. Cities as Anti-Theft Kill Switches Installed

So far, Apple, Samsung and Google have implemented kill switches on their smartphone devices.
Reuters | 2 min read
It's Official: All Smartphones Sold in California Must Have a 'Kill Switch'

It's Official: All Smartphones Sold in California Must Have a 'Kill Switch'

Phones manufactured after July 1, 2015 and sold in the state must come equipped with an antitheft device that enables consumers to permanently shut them down.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
This Week's News Roundup: Bitcoin Dangers and California's Kill Switch Bill

This Week's News Roundup: Bitcoin Dangers and California's Kill Switch Bill

We break down the news business owners need to know in our first-ever video news roundup.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
California's 'Kill Switch' Bill Is One Step Away From Becoming Law

California's 'Kill Switch' Bill Is One Step Away From Becoming Law

The legislation, which would require smartphone makers to include a preinstalled 'kill switch' on all smartphones sold in the state, has passed in the State Senate and now awaits the governor's signature.
Laura Entis | 2 min read

Hacker Duo Brings 'Bricked' Apple Devices Back to Life
Hackers

Hacker Duo Brings 'Bricked' Apple Devices Back to Life

As the 'kill switch' debate rages on in legal circles and among trade groups, a duo of hackers may have already made the conversation obsolete.
Geoff Weiss | 1 min read