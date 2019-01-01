There are no Videos in your queue.
Kim Kardashian
Follow these five marketing lessons from two of the internet's biggest brands.
Always be networking. Entrepreneurship is a people driven adventure.
In a two-part series, Jessica Abo sits down with the men behind WolffBehr to discuss how they created the brand.
One thing for certain: Kim K knows how to market herself. Ever think you'd take pointers from someone like her?
Kim Kardashian
Armed robbers stole two cellphones and millions of dollars worth of jewelry from the reality TV star. Here's what you can learn from this terrible incident.
Brand Development
Allison Statter, co-founder of Blended Strategy Group, shares the strategies she uses with famous clients such as the Kardashians to increase their influence.
Radicals & Visionaries
From indexing the web to breaking it, here are the online moments that changed everything.
Ready For Anything
Professional photographer Allan Shoemake is the co-founder of LuMee, the maker of a popular mobile phone case with front-facing LED lights.
Funny Videos
This digital facial surgery makes us want to go lie down for a while.
Crowdsourcing
The reality TV star let fans pick which shade of blue she should dye her tresses via social media.
Instagram
Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande round out the top five.
Kim Kardashian (born October 21, 1980) is a celebrity, television personality, and the owner of several fashion apparel brands. Kardashian is best known for her appearance on the E! reality television series “Keeping up with the Kardashians,” as well as her highly publicized third marriage to rapper Kanye West.
