kim lachance shandrow

Apple

Why the Naked Celeb Photo iCloud Hack Should Make You Nervous

How an unknown hacker reportedly broke into dozens of celebrities' iCloud accounts and snatched naked images of them, plus how you can protect your iCloud account.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
One World, One Font? Why Bic Wants Your One-of-a-Kind Handwriting.

The French pen maker is collecting handwriting from all over the planet to build a universal typeface. Here's how you can have a hand in the cool experiment.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Ex-NFL Star Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson Scores a Touchdown for Bitcoin Awareness on Twitter

The hot-tempered former NFL wide receiver wonders how 'easy'' the complicated cryptocurrency is. Don't even get us started.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Mt. Gox Mysteriously Finds $114 Million Worth of 'Missing' Bitcoins

The shady Bitcoin exchange's extended meltdown gets fishier by the minute.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read