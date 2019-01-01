My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Kindle

Twitter Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Start Up Your Day

Twitter Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Plus: Get a peek of the still unreleased Google Glass Enterprise Edition headset.
Lindsay Friedman | 1 min read
Want a Good Night's Sleep? Ditch the E-Reader.

Want a Good Night's Sleep? Ditch the E-Reader.

Researchers found that reading on a tablet decreased feelings of sleepiness, shortened REM sleep and suppressed the production of melatonin in participants before bedtime.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Watch Out Oyster: Amazon Accidentally Unveils Kindle Unlimited, an All-You-Can Read Book Subscription Service

Watch Out Oyster: Amazon Accidentally Unveils Kindle Unlimited, an All-You-Can Read Book Subscription Service

The service, which will offer 600,000 titles and thousands of audiobooks for a monthly fee of $9.99, takes aim at book subscription forerunners Oyster and Scribd.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
Report: Amazon Developing Way for Stores to Use Kindle at Checkout

Report: Amazon Developing Way for Stores to Use Kindle at Checkout

Amazon is reportedly seeking to enter the brick-and-mortar retail realm by repurposing its famed Kindles into a checkout system for smaller businesses.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
From Google to Warby Parker: The Origins Behind 10 of the Wackiest Company Names

From Google to Warby Parker: The Origins Behind 10 of the Wackiest Company Names

Business owners are increasingly throwing out the rulebook when it comes to playing the name game. Here are the anecdotes behind 10 of our favorites.
Geoff Weiss