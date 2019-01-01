There are no Videos in your queue.
Kindle
Start Up Your Day
Plus: Get a peek of the still unreleased Google Glass Enterprise Edition headset.
Researchers found that reading on a tablet decreased feelings of sleepiness, shortened REM sleep and suppressed the production of melatonin in participants before bedtime.
The service, which will offer 600,000 titles and thousands of audiobooks for a monthly fee of $9.99, takes aim at book subscription forerunners Oyster and Scribd.
Amazon is reportedly seeking to enter the brick-and-mortar retail realm by repurposing its famed Kindles into a checkout system for smaller businesses.
Business owners are increasingly throwing out the rulebook when it comes to playing the name game. Here are the anecdotes behind 10 of our favorites.
