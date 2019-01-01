My Queue

5 Reasons Why Kindness Has Become the Key to My Happiness, Both in Business and in Life
One small act of kindness, even just a conversation in a parking lot, can make such a powerful difference.
Denise Corcoran | 7 min read
3 Ways Leadership Has Kept Best Buy Standing Tall While Its Competitors Fell

Entrepreneurs can learn a lot from how Best Buy rebounded after nearly closing its doors during the 2008 recession.
Joe Rutland | 4 min read
The One Quality That Has Fueled Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Success

The action superstar gave some insight into his approach to business.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
This Startup Investor Wants to Prove That 'Nice Girls' Don't Have to Finish Last

Longtime media executive, startup investor and author Fran Hauser tells Jessica Abo why niceness has a place in today's work culture.
Jessica Abo | 2 min read
5 Actions You Can Take to Increase Your Happiness Quotient

Happiness is not a stroke of a luck, it's the result of how we live our lives.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read

5 Daily Habits to Optimize Your 2017
Striving for a good day every day is your best course to a great year.
Timothy Sykes | 4 min read
4 Things You Can Do to Stay Positive In Trying Times
Don't be so distracted by the disharmony in our country and the world that you overlook your many opportunities to be of service.
Matt Mayberry | 6 min read
Social Media Connects Our Spirit And Our Work
It's never been easier to embrace and share your spirituality thanks to social media.
Sandi Krakowski | 4 min read
Want to Get Ahead at Work? Be Selfish!
Turns out there really is something to the old adage "Nice Guys Finish Last". Here's how you can finish first.
Rohan Ayyar | 6 min read
8 Effortless Ways to Make Kindness Part of Every Day
People who are kind every day never have a really bad day.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read