Kingfisher

Fugitive Tycoon Vijay Mallya to be Extradited to India, Rules UK Court
News & Trends

The liquor baron, who has been wanted in India since 2016, to meet his fate soon
Aastha Singal | 4 min read
Top 8 Businessmen Who Mixed Business with Politics

Here are eight billionaire businessman and entrepreneurs and their ecstatic stories of mixing business with politics!
Bhavya Kaushal | 6 min read
From Poster Boy of Indian Entrepreneurship to that of Bank Defaults, Vijay Mallya Pleads Not Guilty

Success is not forever And Vijay Mallya is the example
Sanchita Dash | 4 min read
Baba Ramdev has a New Move and Jeff Bezos Aims for the Moon. 4 Things to Know Today

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Aashika Jain | 2 min read
Things Vijay Mallya Did That You Should Not Be Doing in Your Business

Lessons Entrepreneurs can Learn From the business tycoon's failure
Ritu Kochar | 6 min read