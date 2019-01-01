My Queue

know your banker

Technology Backed by Strong Regulation Can Help Digitalisation of Loans, Says Kotak Mahindra Bank's SME Head
MSMEs

There is a perception in the market that SMEs are equal to NPAs but the case is otherwise
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
Here's Why This Payments Bank is Focusing on Phyigital Model

Urban banks in India generally cater to the middle income and above category, whereas very few banks are focusing on rural India and lower middle class
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
'Our Loans are Tailor-made to Meet Biz Requirements'

Deutsche Bank is committed to support the growth and competitiveness of the SME sector, says the bank's India Head Amit Bhatia
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read