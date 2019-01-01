Knowledge base

My Queue

Digital Education - The Future of Learning
Digital Education

Digital Education - The Future of Learning

Technology can never replace great teachers but technology in the hands of great teachers is transformational ~George Couros
Parinita Gohil | 4 min read
9 Key Benefits of Updated Employees for a Franchise Business

9 Key Benefits of Updated Employees for a Franchise Business

The 20th CEO Survey by PWC indicates, 87% of CEOs worldwide mentioned 'Non-availability of key skills' as the topmost concern impending their growth.
Franchise India Staff | 4 min read
Your B2B Customers Deserve Engaging Content, Too! So, Why Not Give It to Them?

Your B2B Customers Deserve Engaging Content, Too! So, Why Not Give It to Them?

It's important to never lose sight of the fact that the businesses you serve are made up of people. And people can get bored.
Robert C. Johnson | 6 min read
Why Private College Admissions Consulting Has Become the Rule

Why Private College Admissions Consulting Has Become the Rule

Being accepted by a prestigious college has become increasingly difficult to achieve in the last decade.Why is this happening?
Entrepreneur Staff | 6 min read
8 Characteristics Every Salesperson Must Have

8 Characteristics Every Salesperson Must Have

Not every person is a born sales leader but many commonalities can be found in the personality traits of successful salespeople.
Deepti Awasthi Sharma | 5 min read

More From This Topic

7 Steps to Peak Performance in Business and in Life
Entrepreneurs

7 Steps to Peak Performance in Business and in Life

Believe it, you really do reap what you sow.
Andrew D. Wittman | 7 min read
This IIT Incubated Startup is Bringing Everyone Closer to Affordable Internet
Internet

This IIT Incubated Startup is Bringing Everyone Closer to Affordable Internet

The Wi-Fi analytics provider helps offline merchants offer instant, reliable and secure Internet services to customers through their TRAI approved devices.
Nidhi Singh | 4 min read
How EdTech Can Change the Future of Traditional Education System in India
EdTech Startup

How EdTech Can Change the Future of Traditional Education System in India

Availability of low-cost and high-speed internet has made it possible for EdTech to reach a vast section of the Indian population
Amit Kapoor | 4 min read
How to Make the Big Switch in Career Seamlessly
Career Change

How to Make the Big Switch in Career Seamlessly

Passion for work, a good plan and awareness about the industry you are stepping into can cut down a lot of stress
Bikash Parik | 4 min read
#4-pronged Approach to Inculcate Entrepreneurial Spirit in Kids through Play
Entrepreneurial Spirit

#4-pronged Approach to Inculcate Entrepreneurial Spirit in Kids through Play

There is a severe need for the coming generations to develop entrepreneurial abilities because of the way this world is changing in all respects
Mridula Shridhar | 4 min read
India has a lot to Learn from Foreign Education Systems
Education

India has a lot to Learn from Foreign Education Systems

Naysayers need to realize that the global approaches will definitely be localized to fit in Indian classrooms
Beas Dev Ralhan | 4 min read
How Mentors Kindle Entrepreneurial Spirit in a Start-up
Mentoring

How Mentors Kindle Entrepreneurial Spirit in a Start-up

A mentor may provide both coaching or training when required
Muthu Singaram | 6 min read
Key Entrepreneurship Lessons from 'The Book of Five Rings'
Books

Key Entrepreneurship Lessons from 'The Book of Five Rings'

The best part about Miayamoto Musashi's writings is that his strategies and philosophy are still relevant in modern business
Abhishek Singh Rajpurohit | 4 min read
Key Steps for a Successful Knowledge Management
Knowledge base

Key Steps for a Successful Knowledge Management

Information cannot be published as knowledge without a proper knowledge approval process
LeAnn Smiles | 5 min read
Light, Camera, Action
Lifestyle

Light, Camera, Action

As the saying goes sometimes the best way to capture reality is through fiction.
Nishi Kumari | 5 min read