Kolkata

How one man's effort is changing Kolkata's landscape
Entrepreneurs

How one man's effort is changing Kolkata's landscape

This is the journey of Harshvardhan Neotia, a reluctant heir who became an industry baron
Punita Sabharwal | 7 min read
How This Regional Brand Plans to Expand Nationally

How This Regional Brand Plans to Expand Nationally

Her aim is to explore the fast growing beauty and wellness market
Baishali Mukherjee | 4 min read
This Entrepreneur is Bringing Luxury to the City of Joy

This Entrepreneur is Bringing Luxury to the City of Joy

If you have spotted a Harley Davidson or any other luxury car in Kolkata, there's a good chance it comes from his showroom
Sanchita Dash | 4 min read