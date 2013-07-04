Signing out of account, Standby...
Konfío Financial Solutions
More Posts on Konfío Financial Solutions
Access to credit, training and support to close the gender gap in business
Let's face it: it is easier for men to access credit and other financial instruments for their businesses than for women.
Konfío is among the 20 best-funded fintech companies on the CB Insights annual list
The American startup investment analysis platform published its annual Fintech 250 list, in which it names the most supported companies in digital financial services.
Konfío buys its first company: the Astro digital platform
The Mexican fintech was already a client of Astro and with its absorption adds a team of eight professionals.
Up Sí Vale and Konfío launch a new loan for SMEs
The credit is for working capital and with it SMEs can access amounts that can range from 100,000 to 5 million pesos. The process takes 10 minutes and the response is in less than 24 hours.
Quick guide to attract credit or financing to your business
David Arana, CEO of Konfio, a startup that has raised 18 million dollars, reveals his secrets for you to get either credit or financing of capital funds.
How to start your business from scratch
If you want to build your company and do not know where to start, it is important that you rely on the solutions that technology gives you so that you focus your efforts on what is most important.
