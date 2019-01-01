My Queue

Korea

Korea Is Building a 'City' for Self-Driving Cars

K-City will have bus lanes, freeways and autonomous parking zones.
Steve Dent | 2 min read
Your Next Cute Robot May Be Korean

Pibo and Cubroid want to give every kid a robot, and they show there's innovation in Korea beyond LG and Samsung.
Sascha Segan | 8 min read
Social Networking App Path Bought by Korean Internet Firm

Dave Morin, Path's founder and CEO, made the announcement via blog post.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
Teaching Responsibility to Our Kids, Even When They Work for Us

The Korean Air Lines fiasco shows that family businesses have their own challenges and offers lessons in personal responsibility.
Ray Hennessey | 5 min read
In South Korea, Parents to Be Alerted When Kids Receive Texts With Curse Words

Aiming to clamp down on cyber bullying, the South Korean government will introduce a service that notifies parents if their children receive a text containing foul language.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read