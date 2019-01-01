My Queue

Kraft

Kraft Recalls 36,000 Cases of Cheese Over Possible Choking Hazard
Recalls

Kraft Recalls 36,000 Cases of Cheese Over Possible Choking Hazard

The recall was voluntary after the company received 10 complaints.
Michal Addady | 2 min read
Kraft and Heinz to Form North America's No. 3 Food Company

Kraft and Heinz to Form North America's No. 3 Food Company

The maker of Velveeta cheese will merge with ketchup maker H.J. Heinz Co, owned by 3G Capital and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
Reuters | 2 min read
In Hilarious Video, Ad Agency Thanks Employees by Letting Them Do This...For, Like, a Whole Minute

In Hilarious Video, Ad Agency Thanks Employees by Letting Them Do This...For, Like, a Whole Minute

This cheeky Canadian advertising agency really knows how to prioritize.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
GM Chevrolet CMO's Tips on Building a Marketing Strategy from Scratch

GM Chevrolet CMO's Tips on Building a Marketing Strategy from Scratch

Chief marketing execs from behemoth corporate brands explain the secrets to genius marketing.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
Starbucks to Pay Kraft $2.8 Billion Over Packaged Coffee Dispute

Starbucks to Pay Kraft $2.8 Billion Over Packaged Coffee Dispute

An arbitrator said Starbucks owes Kraft $2.8 billion for breaking a packaged coffee contract, forcing the coffee giant to revise its latest earnings.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read