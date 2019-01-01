My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

KSA

KSA Startup Lucidya Wants To Empower Businesses By Providing Real-Time Analytics For Their Social Media Platforms With Its AI-Powered Tools
Startups

KSA Startup Lucidya Wants To Empower Businesses By Providing Real-Time Analytics For Their Social Media Platforms With Its AI-Powered Tools

Noticing a gap in the growing market of social media analytics with respect to a solution catered toward the Arabic language, KSA-based startup Lucidya aims to offer a solution.
Pamella de Leon | 8 min read
KSA-Based Maharah Acquires A Strategic Stake In UAE's HR Tech Startup Bloovo

KSA-Based Maharah Acquires A Strategic Stake In UAE's HR Tech Startup Bloovo

The partnership with Maharah is expected to accelerate Bloovo's growth across the GCC region.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read
Laying Out ArabNet's Innovation Report: A Look At Saudi Arabia's Tech Startup Scene

Laying Out ArabNet's Innovation Report: A Look At Saudi Arabia's Tech Startup Scene

The Saudi Arabian tech startup scene is continuously on the rise compared to other ecosystems in the MENA region.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 3 min read
Eight Saudi Entrepreneurs Paving The Future

Eight Saudi Entrepreneurs Paving The Future

A look at some of the Saudi entrepreneurs that are worth watching out for at the conference.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 4 min read
ArabNet Riyadh 2018 To Focus On Digital Business In Saudi Arabia

ArabNet Riyadh 2018 To Focus On Digital Business In Saudi Arabia

With more than 40 panels around digital media, advertising, e-commerce, and more, plus 150 exhibiting startups alongside more than 100 investors, this two-day conference is one to watch out for.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read

More From This Topic

MENA On Track For A Record Year Of Funding, Says MAGNiTT's Q3 Funding Report
News and Trends

MENA On Track For A Record Year Of Funding, Says MAGNiTT's Q3 Funding Report

MAGNiTT MENA's Q3 2017 Funding Report is here, and the data reinforces the powerful surge of fundraising wins in the ecosystem that we've all been coming across lately.
Sindhu Hariharan | 3 min read
KSA's SME Authority Launches HUB1006 To Encourage Entrepreneurship
News and Trends

KSA's SME Authority Launches HUB1006 To Encourage Entrepreneurship

The hub aims to entice local and international entrepreneurs to utilize the hub to grow a business in Saudi Arabia, enabling startups to focus on scaling their ventures and lessening bureaucratic obstacles.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read
The Recap: KSA Enterprise Agility Awards 2016
Entrepreneurs

The Recap: KSA Enterprise Agility Awards 2016

On the occasion of the second annual KSA Enterprise Agility Awards, BNC Publishing as part of the Entrepreneur MENA franchise, awarded businesses and individuals across multiple categories on May 09, 2016 at The Four Seasons Riyadh in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read
Entrepreneurial Ecosystem Pillar Omar Christidis On What To Expect At ArabNet Riyadh 2015
Entrepreneurial ecosystems

Entrepreneurial Ecosystem Pillar Omar Christidis On What To Expect At ArabNet Riyadh 2015

ArabNet CEO and founder, Omar Christidis on the KSA entrepreneurial ecosystem and what's ahead of the ArabNet Riyadh 2015.
Pamella de Leon | 5 min read
Riyadh's Rukun Gallery Is KSA's Newest Art And Design Destination
Design

Riyadh's Rukun Gallery Is KSA's Newest Art And Design Destination

Rukun Gallery wants you to see how materials are manipulated and hopefully, "transform our preconceived notions of the way they behave."
Pamella de Leon | 3 min read
KSA Enterprise Agility Awards 2015
Entrepreneurs

KSA Enterprise Agility Awards 2015

On the occasion of the first annual KSA Enterprise Agility Awards, BNC Publishing as part of the Entrepreneur MENA franchise, awarded businesses and individuals across multiple categories on May 18, 2015 at The Four Seasons Riyadh in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 1 min read
HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal: Forging A KBW Investments Framework
Innovators

HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal: Forging A KBW Investments Framework

HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal talks about entrepreneurship and his business ventures in the region.
Fida Chaaban | 15+ min read
The 2015 MENA Salary Guide: The Compensation, The Benefits, And The Rates Of Satisfaction
Salary

The 2015 MENA Salary Guide: The Compensation, The Benefits, And The Rates Of Satisfaction

Competitive salary and benefits packages are among the most important factors for employee retention in the MENA region.
Suhail Al-Masri | 5 min read
Wissam Al Mana: The Family Biz, the Limelight, and the Unbearable Lightness of Being the Brand
Innovators

Wissam Al Mana: The Family Biz, the Limelight, and the Unbearable Lightness of Being the Brand

Wissam Al Mana is the Managing Director of Hermés Middle East.
Fida Chaaban | 15+ min read