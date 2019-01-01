My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Kumon Math and Reading Centers

Why Opening a Kumon Center Was an Educational Experience for Former Teacher
Franchise Players

Why Opening a Kumon Center Was an Educational Experience for Former Teacher

After seeing her daughter's skills improve with Kumon tutoring, this math teacher was inspired to become a franchisee for the company.
Carly Okyle | 7 min read