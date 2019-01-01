My Queue

KYC Norms

Techie Tuesday: Online Gaming on The Rise & Paytm First is Here
4 Things to Know

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
Mohit Sabharwal | 1 min read
Why Consumer Finance is Attracting Fintech Startups

Digital retail lending will touch $1 trillion by 2024
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
Budget 2019: Here's How Modi Government Can Promote the P2P Industry

Transaction value in the P2P segment is about $1,123m and this number is expected to grow at CAGR (2019-2023) of 19 per cent
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
Mobile Wallets All Set to Embrace Interoperability As RBI Issues Direction

With the directive, the PPI industry is all set for 5x growth in next 2-3years.
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read