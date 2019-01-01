My Queue

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Is Officially the Youngest Self-Made Billionaire. Here Are 9 Others.
Billionaires

Kylie Jenner Is Officially the Youngest Self-Made Billionaire. Here Are 9 Others.

She follows in the footsteps of some of the most famous billionaires in the world, including Mark Zuckerberg.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
Cadillac Reveals Electric SUV, Choose Your Own Adventure Sues Netflix, and Kylie Jenner Is Beaten by an Egg (60-Second Video)

Cadillac Reveals Electric SUV, Choose Your Own Adventure Sues Netflix, and Kylie Jenner Is Beaten by an Egg (60-Second Video)

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Patrick Carone | 1 min read
An Egg Beats Kylie Jenner for Most Liked Instagram Photo

An Egg Beats Kylie Jenner for Most Liked Instagram Photo

Little is known about the origin of the egg's account, but with 2.6m followers it could now be considered an influencer.
Adam Smith | 2 min read
Entrepreneurs Should Pay Attention to How Kylie Jenner Is Growing Her Company

Entrepreneurs Should Pay Attention to How Kylie Jenner Is Growing Her Company

Stay agile, lean and engaged with your customers.
Jeremy Hendon | 6 min read
Want a Billion-Dollar Brand? Invest in Quality Photography.

Want a Billion-Dollar Brand? Invest in Quality Photography.

Kylie Jenner has taught us that a picture is worth more than a thousand words. It can also help you build a billion-dollar company.
Carol Sankar | 6 min read

How Kylie Jenner Built One of the Fastest-Growing Beauty Brands Ever
Kylie Jenner

How Kylie Jenner Built One of the Fastest-Growing Beauty Brands Ever

It took less than two years for Kylie Cosmetics to reach an estimated $630 million in sales.
Tiffani Bova | 7 min read
Why You Don't Need Kylie Jenner As Your Next Brand Influencer
Influencers

Why You Don't Need Kylie Jenner As Your Next Brand Influencer

You may be better off recruiting a prominent blogger or another 'out-of-the-box' personality.
Daniel Sayer | 5 min read
Teen Retailer Pacific Sunwear Files for Bankruptcy Protection
Bankruptcy

Teen Retailer Pacific Sunwear Files for Bankruptcy Protection

The company's shares fell as much 42 percent to a record low of 5 cents in early morning trading.
Reuters | 2 min read
Brain Break: Watch Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's Freaky Snapchat Face Swap
Funny Videos

Brain Break: Watch Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's Freaky Snapchat Face Swap

This digital facial surgery makes us want to go lie down for a while.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read