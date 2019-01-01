My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Kylian Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé, el joven que salió de los barrios bajos para llevar a Francia al bicampeonato
Inspiración

Kylian Mbappé, el joven que salió de los barrios bajos para llevar a Francia al bicampeonato

Los padres del joven de ascendencia camerunés lo introdujeron al deporte para evitar que se perdiera en la violencia de su barrio.
Entrepreneur en Español | 5 min read