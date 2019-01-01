My Queue

La Costeña

Historias de Alto Nivel

El director general que quería ser futbolista

Rafael Celorio se ha convertido en el hombre que ha llevado los chiles en vinagre por todo el mundo. Casi nada.
José Roberto Arteaga / Alto NIvel | 7 min read
El director de La Costeña te da 8 lecciones para emprender

Rafael Celorio, director general de La Costeña, nos confiesa los secretos que lo han llevado a ser el hombre que dirige la internacionalización de la firma de alimentos que inició como una tiendita de barrio.
José Roberto Arteaga / Alto NIvel | 6 min read