Labels
Regulations
Apparently 'shopper confusion' is to blame for the new marketing regulation.
Good parents want their kids to grow up confident and empowered with a positive outlook. Managers want their employees to grow the same way, but they won't if you treat them like children.
Internet services will soon have a label with a breakdown similar to the nutrition facts on groceries.
The proposed legislation comes amid growing calls for transparency in the U.S. food supply.
A New York man is accusing the retail giant of deceptive business practices after the company's '100% Grated Parmesan Cheese' is found to contain almost 10 percent of a filler derived from wood chips.
Personal Health
Six years after New York City's mandate that calories be listed at chain restaurants, researchers have found that these labels, on their own, do not reduce the overall number of calories ordered.
Hampton Creek
The startup responded to the agency's demand it stops claiming it makes mayonnaise.
Entrepreneur Mindset
Being fired helped me realize there's more to life than just my job. Looking back, I had fallen into a identity crisis trap.
Entrepreneur Mindset
When others label us, we start to label ourselves. Don't diminish yourself and your contribution to the world around you.
Advertising
Universal Music Group will place ads in music videos that have already been filmed. By year's end, the ads are expected to adjust depending on a viewer's demographic and location.
Branding
What does that really mean, anyway? And do people really identify themselves like that?
Growth Strategies
I have started, managed and guided a range of businesses. But I never considered myself an entrepreneur. Why? Because I never got caught up in labels.
