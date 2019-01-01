My Queue

Lab-Grown Meat and Other Substitutes Can't Be Labeled as Meat, Missouri State Rules

Apparently 'shopper confusion' is to blame for the new marketing regulation.
Rachel England | 2 min read
Coaching and Parenting Have Similar Goals But It's a Big Mistake to Do Them the Same Way

Good parents want their kids to grow up confident and empowered with a positive outlook. Managers want their employees to grow the same way, but they won't if you treat them like children.
Jason Forrest | 5 min read
FCC's Broadband 'Nutrition' Labels Aim to Clarify Speed, Price

Internet services will soon have a label with a breakdown similar to the nutrition facts on groceries.
Tom Brandt | 2 min read
Senate Blocks Bill That Would Override State GMO Labeling Laws

The proposed legislation comes amid growing calls for transparency in the U.S. food supply.
Reuters | 2 min read
Lawsuit Brought Against Wal-Mart Over Claims of Wood Pulp in Parmesan Cheese

A New York man is accusing the retail giant of deceptive business practices after the company's '100% Grated Parmesan Cheese' is found to contain almost 10 percent of a filler derived from wood chips.
Anita Balakrishnan | 2 min read

Those Calorie Counts on Fast-Food Menus? They Aren't Working.

Six years after New York City's mandate that calories be listed at chain restaurants, researchers have found that these labels, on their own, do not reduce the overall number of calories ordered.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Hampton Creek Tells FDA Mayo and Mayonnaise Are Different

The startup responded to the agency's demand it stops claiming it makes mayonnaise.
Biz Carson | 4 min read
We Are More Than What We Do

Being fired helped me realize there's more to life than just my job. Looking back, I had fallen into a identity crisis trap.
John Brubaker | 6 min read
2 Phrases You Must Eliminate From Your Vocabulary Immediately

When others label us, we start to label ourselves. Don't diminish yourself and your contribution to the world around you.
John Brubaker | 6 min read
Advertising's Next Frontier: Retroactive Product Placement

Universal Music Group will place ads in music videos that have already been filmed. By year's end, the ads are expected to adjust depending on a viewer's demographic and location.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
Please Don't Call Yourself a Small-Business Owner

What does that really mean, anyway? And do people really identify themselves like that?
Gene Marks | 4 min read
Focus on Passion, Not Labels

I have started, managed and guided a range of businesses. But I never considered myself an entrepreneur. Why? Because I never got caught up in labels.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read