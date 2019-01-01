My Queue

Labor Disputes

Verizon Says Strike Causing Delays in Service for New Customers
Nearly 40,000 employees walked off the job Wednesday.
Reuters | 2 min read
Entrepreneurs Land in the Unions' Cross Hairs

New labor law regulations shorten the time period for holding an election after a petition is filed. Employers may want to take proactive steps.
Jonathan Segal | 4 min read
The Legal Issues That Could Change Franchising Forever

Franchising has been in the hot seat in the past year, as a number of legal and political conflicts -- minimum wage, protections for frachisees and the role of franchisors in labor disputes -- have come to a head.
Jason Daley | 12 min read
Why McDonald's Is Only Selling Small Servings of Fries in Japan

At McDonald's restaurants in Japan, medium and large fries have been taken off the menu.
Kate Taylor | 1 min read
Kidnapping by Goodyear Workers Union Proves It's No Fun Being the Boss in France

As if the French president's plan to make companies pay ultra-high taxes on millionaire salaries weren't bad enough, businesses have to worry about kidnapping and extortion -- by their own workers.
Brian Patrick Eha | 2 min read