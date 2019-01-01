My Queue

Labor laws

Why Every Entrepreneur Needs to Be a Time Clock Wizard
Time Management

Why Every Entrepreneur Needs to Be a Time Clock Wizard

Having the right tools to monitor your teams' attendance will increase productivity.
Alice Goldstein | 4 min read
What Do Trump's Proposed Labor Laws Mean for Small-Business Owners and Freelancers?

What Do Trump's Proposed Labor Laws Mean for Small-Business Owners and Freelancers?

The move away from these informal guidelines could have big implications for both small-business owners and freelancers -- and may signal the need for both groups to make strategic adjustments.
Nicole Nelson | 5 min read
Palantir Settles Discrimination Claims for $1.7 Million

Palantir Settles Discrimination Claims for $1.7 Million

The company will have to pay back wages and the value of stock options to several Asian candidates it passed over for employment, in addition to re-extending job offers.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
What You Need to Know About Impending New Overtime Regulations

What You Need to Know About Impending New Overtime Regulations

Proactive companies have an opportunity to audit employee pay classifications and prepare for the regulations should they take effect.
Trent Bryson | 6 min read
This is What You Need to Do in the Wake of the Overtime Injunction

This is What You Need to Do in the Wake of the Overtime Injunction

Even if the rule does not go forward, taking the time to review duties and employment status at your company can still benefit you.
Heather R. Huhman | 8 min read

More From This Topic

Nervous About the New DOL Overtime Rules? 4 Steps to Implement Cultural Change
Company Culture

Nervous About the New DOL Overtime Rules? 4 Steps to Implement Cultural Change

With the new Department of Labor overtime regulations looming, businesses might want to try these four tactics to preserve their company culture.
Tony Delmercado | 5 min read
Here's What The New Overtime Rule Means for Your Business
Compliance

Here's What The New Overtime Rule Means for Your Business

The overtime rule announced earlier this year is forcing small businesses to adapt.
Mike Kappel | 6 min read
Labor Groups Criticize Disney Over Worker Conditions at Chinese Suppliers
Disney

Labor Groups Criticize Disney Over Worker Conditions at Chinese Suppliers

Disney, set to open a $5.5 billion theme park in mainland China on Thursday, said it took any violation of labor regulations 'seriously' and that it would investigate any allegations against its suppliers.
Reuters | 3 min read
Tesla Accused of Exploiting Cheap Labor to Make Its Factories
Tesla

Tesla Accused of Exploiting Cheap Labor to Make Its Factories

A contractor allegedly took advantage of foreign workers to build Tesla's U.S. facilities.
Jon Fingas | 2 min read
Uber Settles Lawsuit for $100 Million, and Drivers Will Remain Independent
Uber

Uber Settles Lawsuit for $100 Million, and Drivers Will Remain Independent

The lawsuit had claimed that Uber drivers are employees and thus entitled to reimbursement of expenses.
Reuters | 3 min read
Warehouse Serving Amazon, Lowe's and Sears Gets Slapped With U.S. Labor Complaint
worker's rights

Warehouse Serving Amazon, Lowe's and Sears Gets Slapped With U.S. Labor Complaint

California Cartage is accused of violating workers' rights to organize and threatening workers with dismissal.
Reuters | 3 min read
McDonald's Goes Head to Head With Labor Regulators
Franchises

McDonald's Goes Head to Head With Labor Regulators

The burger giant is accused of violating employee rights as a joint employer.
Lindsay Friedman | 3 min read
McDonald's Accused of Illegal Labor, Tax Practices in Brazil
McDonald's

McDonald's Accused of Illegal Labor, Tax Practices in Brazil

The fast-food giant has been the subject of increasing scrutiny around the globe.
Reuters | 3 min read
How the 9-to-5 Came to Be and Why It No Longer Makes Sense (Infographic)
Infographics

How the 9-to-5 Came to Be and Why It No Longer Makes Sense (Infographic)

Everybody's working for the weekend, but is it best to get 'er done in long, eight-hour stints? Probably not.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Labor Costs May Soar for Entrepreneurs
Labor laws

Labor Costs May Soar for Entrepreneurs

What exactly should you be telling the Department of Labor about its proposed "white collar" exemption changes?
Jonathan Segal | 6 min read