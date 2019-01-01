There are no Videos in your queue.
Labor laws
Time Management
Having the right tools to monitor your teams' attendance will increase productivity.
The move away from these informal guidelines could have big implications for both small-business owners and freelancers -- and may signal the need for both groups to make strategic adjustments.
The company will have to pay back wages and the value of stock options to several Asian candidates it passed over for employment, in addition to re-extending job offers.
Proactive companies have an opportunity to audit employee pay classifications and prepare for the regulations should they take effect.
Even if the rule does not go forward, taking the time to review duties and employment status at your company can still benefit you.
More From This Topic
Company Culture
With the new Department of Labor overtime regulations looming, businesses might want to try these four tactics to preserve their company culture.
Compliance
The overtime rule announced earlier this year is forcing small businesses to adapt.
Disney
Disney, set to open a $5.5 billion theme park in mainland China on Thursday, said it took any violation of labor regulations 'seriously' and that it would investigate any allegations against its suppliers.
Tesla
A contractor allegedly took advantage of foreign workers to build Tesla's U.S. facilities.
Uber
The lawsuit had claimed that Uber drivers are employees and thus entitled to reimbursement of expenses.
worker's rights
California Cartage is accused of violating workers' rights to organize and threatening workers with dismissal.
Franchises
The burger giant is accused of violating employee rights as a joint employer.
McDonald's
The fast-food giant has been the subject of increasing scrutiny around the globe.
Infographics
Everybody's working for the weekend, but is it best to get 'er done in long, eight-hour stints? Probably not.
Labor laws
What exactly should you be telling the Department of Labor about its proposed "white collar" exemption changes?
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
