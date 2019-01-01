My Queue

Laboratoria

Esta startup convierte amas de casa en empleadas en Washington
Día Internacional de la Mujer

Esta startup convierte amas de casa en empleadas en Washington

Laboratoria ha capacitado 400 mujeres de bajos recursos para convertirse en desarrolladoras tecnológicas. En 2016, tres de sus alumnas lograron trabajar en el Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo en Washington.
Yanin Alfaro | 7 min read
Google busca mujeres "tech" para América Latina

Google busca mujeres "tech" para América Latina

El organismo social del buscador más grande del mundo anunció la donación de US$1.1 millones de dólares para formar más niñas en las ciencias.
Entrepreneur en Español | 2 min read