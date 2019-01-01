My Queue

lady gaga

Branding

The international star taught me a lot about being a savvy business owner.
Giovanni Marsico | 6 min read
10 Lady Gaga Quotes to Inspire You to Be Your Authentic, True Self

The pop star wants everyone to learn to love themselves.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
Lady Gaga's Startup Just Went Out of Business

Backplane was Gaga's vision for an online social network, a place where her fans could come and connect.
Hilary Brueck | 2 min read
4 Lessons Learned From This Year's Super Bowl Advertising

From the Doritos and Heinz dogs to Lady Gaga's show-stopper, even the little guys can learn what and what not to do given promotional opportunities.
Jim Joseph | 3 min read
6 Music Stars Betting Big on Tech

From Katy Perry to 50 Cent, here's a star-studded sampling of musician founders and financiers backing apps, wearables and more.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read