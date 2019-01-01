My Queue

Lakme Fashion Week

Masaba Gupta's Quirky Prints are a Reflection of Her Indo-Caribbean Background

Debuting at Lakme Fashion Week and that too at the age of 19 has been a milestone for the queen of fashion
Punita Sabharwal & Sugandh Bahl | 2 min read
Indian Designers are Unveiling Talents on International Platforms

We have seen last year in Milan Fashion week the beautifully orchestral designs print representing Indian culture on known International fashion designers collection, which was heavily influenced by Indian culture.
Karan Arora | 6 min read