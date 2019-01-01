My Queue

Landmark Group

The Strategist: Ramanathan Hariharan, CEO, Max
Innovators

It may be one of the largest value fashion brands in the Middle East today, but back in 2004, Max was just another startup, trying to make inroads into what was then a relatively untouched market in the retail space of the region.
Aby Sam Thomas | 7 min read