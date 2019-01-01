My Queue

Here's How You Can Learn Six New Languages for Less Than $30
Self Improvement

In a world that's flattening at a rapid pace, broadening your worldview is vital.
Entrepreneur Store | 2 min read
Facebook vs Google and the Future of App Development

Flutter and React Native are next-level opportunities.
Rahul Varshneya | 5 min read
Learning a New Language Rejuvenated My Business

Sure, it's nice to talk in another language but the real benefit is the hard work your brain does learning it.
Dan Dowling | 5 min read
How This YouTuber Used Language Tutorials to Get More Than 70 Million Views

English teacher Rachel Smith has been on the platform since its early days.
Nina Zipkin | 6 min read
Drinking Alcohol Can Actually Help You Learn a New Language, Recent Study Says

Learning a new language? A pint of beer might be the key to your success.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read

10 Words You're Probably Using Wrong -- and What to Say Instead
Communication

To save yourself some embarrassment, here are the definitions of 10 tricky word pairs.
Rose Leadem | 5 min read
3 Ways Language Training Benefits Your Business
Employee Training

Learning a new language is a great benefit for employees that increases confidence and performance.
Ryan McMunn | 6 min read
5 Simple Resolutions That Will Make You Smarter, Happier and More Confident
Personal Improvement

Focus on adding specific elements to your life that will not only bring you positive and lasting results, but are also enjoyable in and of themselves.
Harrison Monarth | 5 min read
My Personal Goal for the Year
Goal Setting

One big, simple, specific goal per year is all you need to lead a life of continual learning and new possibilities.
Jim Joseph | 3 min read
These Siblings Want to Open Up the Movie Theater Experience to Non-English Speakers
Young Entrepreneur

Olenka and Adam Polak are the co-founders of myLingo, an app that allows anyone with a smartphone to watch movies in Spanish.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
4 Reasons Entrepreneurs Should Learn Another Language
Entrepreneurs

Learning another language forces you to listen.
Ben Simkin | 3 min read
Coding in the Classroom: Learning the Future Language of Business
Business Education

Speaking more than one language may help land you a job. Knowing code almost guarantees one.
Vassil Terziev | 4 min read
4 Tips to Engage Multilingual Audiences on the Road to the Olympics
Global Business

Marketers need to speak a lot of people's languages when the whole world is watching the Olympics.
Richard Harpham | 5 min read
6 Productive Ways to Spend Your Idle Time
Time Management

No matter how well scheduled your life, there is time between now and the next thing you can put to better use.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
These App Designers Have Carved Out Niches in Areas Like the Pet and Investment Industries
Apps

It's a cluttered app market out there, but these four companies have found a way to stand out.
Pratik Dholakiya | 5 min read