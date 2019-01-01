My Queue

Laptops

How to Work On a Flight With No Laptop
Flights

How to Work On a Flight With No Laptop

Banning laptops on flights in 2017 is an insane idea, but here's how to deal if it happens.
Sascha Segan | 4 min read
Laptop Ban Expansion Could Include Domestic Flights

Laptop Ban Expansion Could Include Domestic Flights

As well as domestic flights, dozens of airports across Europe, the Middle East and Africa are also under consideration by Homeland Security.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
Razer's 3-Screen Laptops Stolen From CES Booth

Razer's 3-Screen Laptops Stolen From CES Booth

Razer is offering a $25,000 reward for 'original information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of a criminal suspect.'
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
Your Lousy Handwriting Might Actually Make You Smarter

Your Lousy Handwriting Might Actually Make You Smarter

Researchers at UCLA and Princeton found that writing notes in longhand leads to grasping new ideas better and retaining information longer.
Jonathan Chew | 2 min read
Is Google Spying on Students? The Electronic Frontier Foundation Believes So.

Is Google Spying on Students? The Electronic Frontier Foundation Believes So.

The computer company is reportedly collecting data through its automatically enabled 'Sync' feature in Chrome.
Nathan McAlone | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Dell Acknowledges Security Vulnerability in New Laptops
Cybersecurity

Dell Acknowledges Security Vulnerability in New Laptops

A program pre-installed on new laptops is susceptible to cyber intrusions.
Reuters | 2 min read
Say Hello to the Surface Book, Microsoft's Answer to Apple's MacBook (VIDEO)
Microsoft

Say Hello to the Surface Book, Microsoft's Answer to Apple's MacBook (VIDEO)

The sleek, super-slim laptop doubles as a tablet and works with touch, a 'pen' stylus or a mouse.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Apple Launches a 15-Inch MacBook Pro With 'Force Touch' and An Updated iMac
Apple

Apple Launches a 15-Inch MacBook Pro With 'Force Touch' and An Updated iMac

The Mac lineup gets some new additions.
Jacob Kleinman | 2 min read
Google's Latest Patent Might Replace Your Laptop's Space Bar With a Giant Trackpad
Patents

Google's Latest Patent Might Replace Your Laptop's Space Bar With a Giant Trackpad

With no space bar, where will all the astronauts hang out?
Geoff Weiss | 1 min read
Apple Announces New MacBook, Less Expensive Apple TV
Apple

Apple Announces New MacBook, Less Expensive Apple TV

The new smartwatch wasn't the only star of Apple's "Spring Forward" event Monday.
Emily Price | 3 min read
Your Shiny New Lenovo Laptop Might Be Vulnerable to Hacking
Hackers

Your Shiny New Lenovo Laptop Might Be Vulnerable to Hacking

Experts say the world's largest PC maker pre-installed a virus-like software on laptops that makes the devices more vulnerable to cyberattacks.
Reuters | 2 min read
For a Memory Boost, Ditch the Laptop and Write It Down by Hand
Memory

For a Memory Boost, Ditch the Laptop and Write It Down by Hand

Writing by hand is slower than typing, but that could be an advantage when it comes to retention and understanding, according to a new study.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Broken Tech: Should You Fix it or Replace it? (Infographic)
Technology

Broken Tech: Should You Fix it or Replace it? (Infographic)

From bum smartphones to glitchy laptops and printers, which electronics are worth repairing and which should you replace? This easy visual guide will help you decide.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
A Laptop Built for Business Travelers
Laptops

A Laptop Built for Business Travelers

The Samsung Chromebook 2 is light and built for conducting business on the fly.
John Patrick Pullen | 2 min read
Take a Look: Researchers Aim to Create Vision-Correcting Displays
Far Out Tech

Take a Look: Researchers Aim to Create Vision-Correcting Displays

Have trouble seeing? No worries. A team of university researchers is developing displays that can adjust itself depending on your prescription.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read