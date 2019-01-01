There are no Videos in your queue.
Laptops
Flights
Banning laptops on flights in 2017 is an insane idea, but here's how to deal if it happens.
As well as domestic flights, dozens of airports across Europe, the Middle East and Africa are also under consideration by Homeland Security.
Razer is offering a $25,000 reward for 'original information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of a criminal suspect.'
Researchers at UCLA and Princeton found that writing notes in longhand leads to grasping new ideas better and retaining information longer.
The computer company is reportedly collecting data through its automatically enabled 'Sync' feature in Chrome.
Cybersecurity
A program pre-installed on new laptops is susceptible to cyber intrusions.
Microsoft
The sleek, super-slim laptop doubles as a tablet and works with touch, a 'pen' stylus or a mouse.
Apple
The Mac lineup gets some new additions.
Patents
With no space bar, where will all the astronauts hang out?
Apple
The new smartwatch wasn't the only star of Apple's "Spring Forward" event Monday.
Hackers
Experts say the world's largest PC maker pre-installed a virus-like software on laptops that makes the devices more vulnerable to cyberattacks.
Memory
Writing by hand is slower than typing, but that could be an advantage when it comes to retention and understanding, according to a new study.
Technology
From bum smartphones to glitchy laptops and printers, which electronics are worth repairing and which should you replace? This easy visual guide will help you decide.
Laptops
The Samsung Chromebook 2 is light and built for conducting business on the fly.
Far Out Tech
Have trouble seeing? No worries. A team of university researchers is developing displays that can adjust itself depending on your prescription.
