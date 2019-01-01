My Queue

large companies

How to Compete with Big Corporations and Win
Competition

How to Compete with Big Corporations and Win

Ever hear of the "personal touch"? As a small business, you can practice it in many ways big competitors can't.
Sujan Patel | 6 min read
Will Big Companies Follow Microsoft's Lead and Make It Harder for Startups to Win?

Will Big Companies Follow Microsoft's Lead and Make It Harder for Startups to Win?

A large player starts to get wise to the ways of newcomers that are experimenting rapidly.
Peter S. Cohan | 5 min read