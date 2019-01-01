My Queue

Larry Ellison

8 Larry Ellison Quotes to Inspire Success and Innovation
Inspirational Quotes

8 Larry Ellison Quotes to Inspire Success and Innovation

Oracle's billionaire co-founder has a few things to teach you on being a business leader.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
7 Billionaire Entrepreneurs Who Started Off Dirt-Poor

7 Billionaire Entrepreneurs Who Started Off Dirt-Poor

There is no limit to what is possible with hard work and vision.
Deep Patel | 8 min read
Travis Kalanick to Take a Leave of Absence. Here Are 9 CEOs Who Were Fired or Decided to Step Down.

Travis Kalanick to Take a Leave of Absence. Here Are 9 CEOs Who Were Fired or Decided to Step Down.

The embattled ride-hailing company has faced numerous public relations disasters.
Nina Zipkin and Jason Fell | 7 min read
Larry Ellison Is the George Lucas of Tech

Larry Ellison Is the George Lucas of Tech

Like the visionary who brought us the Star Wars trilogy and revolutionized film, Ellison's influence ranges far and is certain to persist.
Jason Wesbecher | 3 min read
Is Oracle's Co-CEO Move a Trend or Just Something That Works for Oracle?

Is Oracle's Co-CEO Move a Trend or Just Something That Works for Oracle?

The lone visionary is the ideal of entrepreneurial mythology but one of the world's largest tech companies has done notably well with bifurcated leadership.
Jamie Pennington and Sarah Crossman Sullivan | 3 min read

Billionaire Entrepreneur Larry Ellison Steps Down as CEO of Oracle
Larry Ellison

Billionaire Entrepreneur Larry Ellison Steps Down as CEO of Oracle

The company's co-founder will move to the board of directors. Two co-CEOs have been named to replace him.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
The Incredible Real Estate Portfolio of Billionaire Entrepreneur Larry Ellison
Real Estate

The Incredible Real Estate Portfolio of Billionaire Entrepreneur Larry Ellison

A look at the staggering collection of properties the Oracle co-founder and chief executive has amassed over the years.
Madeline Stone