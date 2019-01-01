My Queue

Larry Page

The Private Islands of 5 Absurdly Rich and Successful Entrepreneurs
Wealth

Want to follow in their footsteps? Start saving now.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
15 Quotes on Success From America's Top CEOs

Take advantage of these inspirational words from Warren Buffett, Larry Page, Indra Nooyi, Jeff Bezos and more.
Hayden Field | 5 min read
Google Co-Founder Larry Page's Air Taxi Takes Flight

It's called Cora, and it takes off like a helicopter before flying like a plane using electric propulsion.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
19 Crazy Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Google

A treasure trove of curious tidbits torn from the pages of Backrub's -- oops, we mean Google's -- company history.
Kim Lachance Shandrow and Nina Zipkin | 8 min read
Google's $600 Billion Blueprint

Alphabet is worth over $600 billion. How'd they do it?
Andrew Medal | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Final 4: Vote for the Best Entrepreneur of All Time
Entrepreneurs

Elon Musk takes on the Google guys and Henry Ford goes head-to-head with Warren Buffett in the semifinals of the Entrepreneur Madness Bracket.
Matthew McCreary | 2 min read
Elon Musk vs. Jeff Bezos: Who's More Successful?
Entrepreneurs

Eight of the best entrepreneurs face off in the Entrepreneur Bracket Madness Challenge.
Matthew McCreary | 2 min read
12 Quotes From Google's Larry Page on Drive, Success, Creativity and Hard Work
Inspirational Quotes

To get you inspired, here are some wise words from the Google co-founder.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
Google Fiber Team Looks to Cut Costs, Staff
Google

Still, despite potential cutbacks, Google Fiber is coming to Salt Lake City.
David Murphy | 3 min read
Google's Larry Page Is Secretly Developing a Flying Car
Larry Page

A lengthy report from Bloomberg says that he invests in two startups that are competing against each other to develop the technology.
Daniel Cooper | 2 min read
9 Iconic Inventors Who Changed the World
Inventors

Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, Steve Jobs and more -- these nine visionaries have made their indelible marks on the way we live.
Carolyn Sun | 9 min read
Google to Reorganize Into New Company Called 'Alphabet'
Google

The search giant is breaking into smaller units and adopting an umbrella-company strategy.
Ray Hennessey | 3 min read
Which Tech Billionaires Donate the Most to Charity? (Infographic)
Infographics

Who is the most generous man in the world? We bet you can guess.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
6 Steps to Becoming a Successful Student Entrepreneur (Infographic)
Infographics

You don't have to wait until after graduation to run your own business. From inception to launch, here's how to start up while you're still a student.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Billionaire Wisdom: 8 Insights From a Quartet of the World's Most Effective Entrepreneurs
Billionaires

Richard Branson, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Larry Page have harnessed technology to build companies of enormous influence and scale, says the co-author of the new book 'Bold.'
Steven Kotler | 9 min read