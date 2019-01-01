My Queue

Late Night with Stephen Colbert

Tim Cook Tells Stephen Colbert He Had a 'Tremendous Responsibility' to Come Out as Gay (VIDEO)
Apple

Tim Cook Tells Stephen Colbert He Had a 'Tremendous Responsibility' to Come Out as Gay (VIDEO)

The Apple CEO talked Siri, Steve Jobs movies and, of course, the iPhone 6S with the new 'Late Night' host. Then it got deep.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read