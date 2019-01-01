There are no Videos in your queue.
Late-payers
Freelancers
Having a payment policy in place can help you avoid dealing with a deadbeat.
Mike Michalowicz, author of The Toilet Paper Entrepreneur, explains the critical elements of an effective collections policy. He shares his best tips to make it clear and easier for clients to pay you faster. Part of our Coaches Corner series.
A payment plan might be your best option for keeping cash flowing, holding on to your customers and staying in business.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
