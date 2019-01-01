My Queue

late-stage investors

Venture Capital Isn't Partying Like 2000

Despite some headlines, the nature of the current venture market is far different than the bubble years.
Scott Shane | 3 min read
Will the Tech-Startup Bubble Burst in 2015?

Will the Tech-Startup Bubble Burst in 2015?

Peter Cohan describes some of the key indications: a flood of late-stage investment, a spike in sky-high valuations and a rising tide of venture-capital-backed IPOs.
Peter S. Cohan | 6 min read