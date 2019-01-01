My Queue

Laundry Business

How to Start a Coin-Operated Laundry
How to Start a Coin-Operated Laundry

Like things neat and clean? Starting a coin-operated laundry might be your ticket to entrepreneurial success.
15+ min read
Meet Swash, a $500 Garment-Refreshing Machine to Delay Dry Cleaning

Meet Swash, a $500 Garment-Refreshing Machine to Delay Dry Cleaning

The stigmas surrounding re-wearing clothes -- especially among business people with capsule wardrobes -- are significantly lessening, maker Procter & Gamble said.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
The Method Vision: Green Consumers Want to Have Fun, Too

The Method Vision: Green Consumers Want to Have Fun, Too

This guiding principle helped the founders of an eco-friendly, entrepreneurial company take its cleaning products from the car trunk to the aisles of Target.
Kelly K. Spors | 6 min read
How a Group of Dry-Cleaners Formed a Collective Franchise

How a Group of Dry-Cleaners Formed a Collective Franchise

Zips Dry Cleaners is proof that good things can happen when (lots of) great minds think alike.
Jason Daley | 3 min read