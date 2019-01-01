My Queue

Lawn Care

How Two High School Friends Started a Million-Dollar Lawn Mowing Business
How Two High School Friends Started a Million-Dollar Lawn Mowing Business

Have an idea for a business or app? Take some inspiration from this successful team.
Gary Bredow | 2 min read
A Two Time All-American Hurdler Overcomes Obstacles in Sports and Business

Like the lawns and landscapes he cares for, Justin Rush can withstand rough patches.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read
This Weed Man Smokes His Competition in the Lawn-Care Business

The grass is certainly greener in Tom Maurer's world. This long-time landscaper recently received the highest award possible from a fast-growing national lawn-care franchise.
Erin Schultz | 5 min read
A Robotic Lawn Mower Gets FCC Approval

The newest product from iRobot, makers of the Roomba, will be a lawn mower that wirelessly connects with signal beacons.
Reuters | 2 min read
Creator of the Iconic Pink Plastic Flamingo Dies

Don Featherstone was 79. His kitschy lawn ornament is still standing.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read

How to Start a Lawn Care or Landscaping Business
Cutting the grass isn't for teenagers anymore. Put your landscaping and lawn-care skills to work by starting a lucrative business.
15+ min read