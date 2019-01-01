My Queue

Lawsuits

Teen Sues Apple for $1 Billion Over False Arrest
Apple

Teen Sues Apple for $1 Billion Over False Arrest

Ousmane Bah alleges Apple linked his face to that of a thief who'd stolen his ID.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
U.S. Trade Judge Calls for Import Ban on Certain iPhones

U.S. Trade Judge Calls for Import Ban on Certain iPhones

The initial ruling from the U.S. International Trade Commission found that Apple had infringed on a Qualcomm patent. However, the ruling could be reversed by the commission, appealed by Apple, and even vetoed by President Donald Trump.
Michael Kan | 3 min read
Litigation Usually Isn't the Solution But Sometimes It Totally Is

Litigation Usually Isn't the Solution But Sometimes It Totally Is

Win or lose, your attorney is costing you hundreds of dollars an hour.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
Elon Musk Asks Judge to Toss 'Pedo Guy' Defamation Lawsuit

Elon Musk Asks Judge to Toss 'Pedo Guy' Defamation Lawsuit

The Tesla executive says it was just a 'schoolyard spat.'
Jon Fingas | 2 min read
Alfonso Ribeiro Sues Epic for Using the Carlton Dance in 'Fortnite'

Alfonso Ribeiro Sues Epic for Using the Carlton Dance in 'Fortnite'

It's not unusual to be sued by anyone.
Jon Fingas | 2 min read

Domino's Sued This Pizza-Maker -- and He's Thrilled
Food Businesses

Domino's Sued This Pizza-Maker -- and He's Thrilled

Scott Gittrich used to work at Domino's. Now, as the founder of Toppers Pizza franchise, he uses his marketing to tell customers everything the big players are doing wrong -- and why his brand is better.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
Influencer Luka Sabbat Sued for Not Shilling Snapchat Spectacles on Instagram
Snapchat

Influencer Luka Sabbat Sued for Not Shilling Snapchat Spectacles on Instagram

2018, amirite?
Edgar Alvarez | 2 min read
Government Sues Elon Musk for Tweeting About Taking Tesla Private
Elon Musk

Government Sues Elon Musk for Tweeting About Taking Tesla Private

Musk called the SEC lawsuit 'unjustified action.'
Andrew Tarantola | 3 min read
Facebook Reportedly Allowed Uber to Run Job Ads Targeted Exclusively at Men
Discrimination

Facebook Reportedly Allowed Uber to Run Job Ads Targeted Exclusively at Men

Facebook faces discrimination lawsuits for allegedly allowing employers to target job ads at a single gender.
Shona Ghosh | 3 min read
CEO of Culinary School PlantLab Charged With Embezzling $2.4 Million
plantlab

CEO of Culinary School PlantLab Charged With Embezzling $2.4 Million

The 35 felony charges against Adam Zucker include money laundering and grand theft by embezzlement.
Hayden Field | 7 min read
How a Partner Behind the Famous Vegan Restaurant Chain By Chloe Moved Forward After a Lawsuit, Online Harassment and a Miscarriage

How a Partner Behind the Famous Vegan Restaurant Chain By Chloe Moved Forward After a Lawsuit, Online Harassment and a Miscarriage

Samantha Wasser dealt with a number of personal and professional setbacks amidst helping launch By Chloe, a popular vegan fast-casual chain. She tells us her story.
Samantha Wasser | 7 min read
Cat Fight! How These Inventors Beat the Counterfeiters That Nearly Destroyed Their Company.
Lawsuits

Cat Fight! How These Inventors Beat the Counterfeiters That Nearly Destroyed Their Company.

When a company copied their invention, Natasha and Fred Ruckel began investigating -- and got an inside look into how products are ripped off.
Michael Kaplan | 15+ min read
Amazon Reportedly Printing a Holiday Toy Guide! 3 Things to Know Today.
3 Things To Know

Amazon Reportedly Printing a Holiday Toy Guide! 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Stephen J. Bronner | 1 min read
How the Ruling Allowing AT&T's $85 Billion Acquisition of Time Warner Could Affect Entrepreneurs
Mergers and Acquisitions

How the Ruling Allowing AT&T's $85 Billion Acquisition of Time Warner Could Affect Entrepreneurs

The historical ruling has implications for every industry.
Hayden Field | 6 min read
The 2 Men Wrongfully Arrested at Starbucks Negotiate for a $200,000 Program to Support Young Entrepreneurs
Young Entrepreneur

The 2 Men Wrongfully Arrested at Starbucks Negotiate for a $200,000 Program to Support Young Entrepreneurs

Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson worked with the city of Philadelphia on a grant for public high school students interested in entrepreneurship.
Hayden Field | 3 min read