My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Lawyer

3 'Boring' Essentials Every Successful Business Owner Must Deal With
Ready For Anything

3 'Boring' Essentials Every Successful Business Owner Must Deal With

If you don't take care of the "boring" stuff, your company won't last long enough to deliver on all the promises you made to your customers.
Rashan Dixon | 5 min read
4 Ways to Cover Your Ass Legally as a Business Owner

4 Ways to Cover Your Ass Legally as a Business Owner

Client not paying? Sometimes, it's best to sidestep a lawsuit by first sending a 'demand letter' written on your lawyer's stationery.
Han-Gwon Lung | 5 min read
What Franchises Should Look for in a Law Firm

What Franchises Should Look for in a Law Firm

How to find a lawyer who will focus more on moving your business forward and less on billable hours.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
Managing Your Lawyers as Your Startup Grows

Managing Your Lawyers as Your Startup Grows

Five ways to better manage your legal counsel.
Miriam Rivera | 6 min read
10 Lawyers-Turned-Entrepreneurs Creating a Revolution in Law

10 Lawyers-Turned-Entrepreneurs Creating a Revolution in Law

Lawyers are leaving the safe and well-paying world of law to build their own fast-growing, tech-first companies.
Jonathan Marciano | 8 min read

More From This Topic

4 Potential Lawsuits to Watch Out for in Small Business
Legal Issues

4 Potential Lawsuits to Watch Out for in Small Business

Avoiding lawsuits isn't as thrilling as winning litigation but it's far less expensive.
Larry Alton | 5 min read
Create the Strongest Patent Possible With These 5 Tips
Patents

Create the Strongest Patent Possible With These 5 Tips

Your patent attorney is your next best friend -- but only if you put in the hard work first.
Stephen Key | 5 min read
How a Careful Approach Led This Company to Off-the-Charts Success
Entrepreneur360

How a Careful Approach Led This Company to Off-the-Charts Success

Meet one of the companies on the Entrepreneur360 Index that fits in the 'Classics' category.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
3 Areas of Law Every Entrepreneur Should Know
Legal

3 Areas of Law Every Entrepreneur Should Know

Just as entrepreneurs need to know the basics of accounting and marketing, they also need to understand the basics of business law to avoid the potential failure that follows costly litigation.
Anthony Johnson | 4 min read
4 Entrepreneurs Trying to Bring Cloud Computing to Tech-Leery Law Firms
Legal

4 Entrepreneurs Trying to Bring Cloud Computing to Tech-Leery Law Firms

Lawyers have been the most reluctant of professions to embrace the cloud but these innovators are changing minds.
Peter Daisyme | 3 min read
How One Startup Wants to Solve an 'Insane' Problem for a $400 Billion Industry
Startup Profiles

How One Startup Wants to Solve an 'Insane' Problem for a $400 Billion Industry

Printing piles and piles of Bill Gates' and Steve Ballmer's emails in the early 2000's led to this business idea.
Matt Weinberger | 4 min read
Why Every Law School Should Teach Entrepreneurship
Lawyer

Why Every Law School Should Teach Entrepreneurship

A law practice offers the enticements of owning a business but law schools are anything but systematic about preparing attorneys to run their own firms.
Jaia Thomas | 4 min read
Read This Before Hiring a Business Attorney
Ready For Anything

Read This Before Hiring a Business Attorney

Having a lawyer on standby is one of the smartest moves a new business owner can make. These tips will help you find one that's a good match for you.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read
Before You Use DIY Legal Sites, Consider These Risks
Legal

Before You Use DIY Legal Sites, Consider These Risks

Before you add 'amateur attorney' to your job description, it's important to take a step back and consider if a DIY legal approach is really best for your business.
Autumn Gentry and Keith Dennen | 4 min read
5 Keys in Negotiating an Office Lease
Real Estate

5 Keys in Negotiating an Office Lease

It's a tricky business to find the right commercial space and set up optimal terms of agreement. Here's how to skillfully navigate.
Susie Algard | 4 min read