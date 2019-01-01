There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Lawyer
Ready For Anything
If you don't take care of the "boring" stuff, your company won't last long enough to deliver on all the promises you made to your customers.
Client not paying? Sometimes, it's best to sidestep a lawsuit by first sending a 'demand letter' written on your lawyer's stationery.
How to find a lawyer who will focus more on moving your business forward and less on billable hours.
Five ways to better manage your legal counsel.
Lawyers are leaving the safe and well-paying world of law to build their own fast-growing, tech-first companies.
More From This Topic
Legal Issues
Avoiding lawsuits isn't as thrilling as winning litigation but it's far less expensive.
Patents
Your patent attorney is your next best friend -- but only if you put in the hard work first.
Entrepreneur360
Meet one of the companies on the Entrepreneur360 Index that fits in the 'Classics' category.
Legal
Just as entrepreneurs need to know the basics of accounting and marketing, they also need to understand the basics of business law to avoid the potential failure that follows costly litigation.
Legal
Lawyers have been the most reluctant of professions to embrace the cloud but these innovators are changing minds.
Startup Profiles
Printing piles and piles of Bill Gates' and Steve Ballmer's emails in the early 2000's led to this business idea.
Lawyer
A law practice offers the enticements of owning a business but law schools are anything but systematic about preparing attorneys to run their own firms.
Ready For Anything
Having a lawyer on standby is one of the smartest moves a new business owner can make. These tips will help you find one that's a good match for you.
Legal
Before you add 'amateur attorney' to your job description, it's important to take a step back and consider if a DIY legal approach is really best for your business.
Real Estate
It's a tricky business to find the right commercial space and set up optimal terms of agreement. Here's how to skillfully navigate.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?