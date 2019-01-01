My Queue

Lawyer intellectual property

5 Things an IP Attorney Will Make You Do Before You Launch a Crowdfunding Campaign
Lawyer intellectual property

5 Things an IP Attorney Will Make You Do Before You Launch a Crowdfunding Campaign

Evaluating patent risk is serious business -- and the single most important reason for retaining an experienced patent attorney.
Gerard von Hoffmann | 7 min read
Counteracting Copyright and Trademark Infringement Online

Counteracting Copyright and Trademark Infringement Online

Take protective measures and find out how enforcement actions can provide your businesss relief.
Darin Klemchuk | 4 min read
When It Makes Sense to Hire a Patent Attorney

When It Makes Sense to Hire a Patent Attorney

While patent attorneys can be costly, they can help protect your ideas and work, which can save you money down the road.
Doug Wolf | 4 min read
House Passes Anti-Patent Troll Bill, Sends to Senate

House Passes Anti-Patent Troll Bill, Sends to Senate

The Innovation Act sailed through a first vote on Capitol Hill today, but faces challenges before becoming law.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
Entrepreneurs Want Patent Trolls Gone, But Current Legislation Is Sloppy

Entrepreneurs Want Patent Trolls Gone, But Current Legislation Is Sloppy

The House of Representatives is expected to take up the Innovation Act today, but stakeholders fear that the increased paperwork required by the bill would be counterproductive.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read

Safeguarding Your Brand? Avoid Intellectual Property Landmines
Growth Strategies

Safeguarding Your Brand? Avoid Intellectual Property Landmines

Your idea isn't the only thing that needs protection. Your name, your logo, your images and your sounds--are the intellectual property that makes your business your own.
Polly Brewster | 5 min read