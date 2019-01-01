There are no Videos in your queue.
Lawyer intellectual property
Evaluating patent risk is serious business -- and the single most important reason for retaining an experienced patent attorney.
Take protective measures and find out how enforcement actions can provide your businesss relief.
While patent attorneys can be costly, they can help protect your ideas and work, which can save you money down the road.
The Innovation Act sailed through a first vote on Capitol Hill today, but faces challenges before becoming law.
The House of Representatives is expected to take up the Innovation Act today, but stakeholders fear that the increased paperwork required by the bill would be counterproductive.
Growth Strategies
Your idea isn't the only thing that needs protection. Your name, your logo, your images and your sounds--are the intellectual property that makes your business your own.
