Layoffs

Difficult Conversations Can Jump Start Company Innovation
Ready For Anything

Difficult Conversations Can Jump Start Company Innovation

The autocratic leader is tolerated when survival is at stake but that style won't build a company over the long haul.
Danielle Sabrina | 5 min read
Apple Lays Off 200 Employees From Autonomous Vehicle Group, Project Titan

Nobody really knows what Project Titan is, and it seems not even Apple really knows following a decision to lay off over 200 employees working on the project.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
4 Signs Your Employer Doesn't Plan On (Ever) Promoting You

Do any of these 'signs' sound painfully familiar? If so, your career might be at a standstill ...
Lucas Miller | 6 min read
SpaceX Will Lay Off 10 Percent of Its Staff to Fund Projects

It said it wants to become a leaner company to prepare for the 'difficult challenges ahead.'
Mariella Moon | 2 min read
Don't be the Next Lordstown: How Cities Can Insulate Against Crushing Layoffs

A handful of US cities are developing programs to attract skilled remote workers to diversify their economies. Many more should.
Brent Messenger | 4 min read

General Motors' Layoffs Present Ample Opportunities for Entrepreneurs
Driverless Cars

General Motors' Layoffs Present Ample Opportunities for Entrepreneurs

Driverless cars are the future. From software to support production to algorithms to battery technology, companies like yours will be needed.
Per Bylund | 5 min read
Tesla

Tesla Lays Off 9 Percent of Its Workforce

The job cuts are part of a restructuring CEO Elon Musk said was coming earlier this year.
David Lumb | 2 min read
Amazon

Amazon Is Laying Off 'Several Hundred' Employees

The pink slips will be predominantly given to workers in the company's consumer retail business, according to The Seattle Times.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
Ready For Anything

The 7 Worst Mistakes Companies Make When Laying Off Employees

From mass layoffs via conference calls to withholding vacation payouts and severance, these are the worst tactics I've seen.
Michelle Vitus | 6 min read
Ready For Anything

How to Do Right By Employees -- and the Company -- During a Workforce Change Like the Recent Tesla Firings

Whatever the reason for workforce reductions, companies must take the time to plan and employ best practices.
Sanjay Sathe | 7 min read
Small Business Heroes

Here's How This Company Is Adding Robots But Also Keeping Its Workers

Boxed is one company that's playing the long game when it comes to boosting efficiency with automation.
Lydia Belanger | 8 min read
Microsoft

Microsoft to Cut Thousands of Sales Jobs

CNBC reports that cuts will affect 'less than 10 percent of the company's total sales force,' or up to 3,000 jobs.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
Technology

LeEco Lays Off Staff and Will Scale Back its U.S. Presence

Eyeing a smartphone or TV from the Chinese electronics giant? Better act quickly, since the company is laying off staff and planning to limit marketing efforts.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
Pepsi

Pepsi Is Laying Off Up to 100 Workers in Philadelphia and Blaming a 2-Month-Old Soda Tax

The layoffs, which account for roughly 20 percent of Pepsi's 423 Philadelphia employees, will begin Wednesday and be spread out over the next few months.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
Small Business Heroes

Dignity and the Pink Slip: What Are You Doing to Bring Decency to the Process?

Communicating with, rather than avoiding, someone who's been terminated helps ease that experience's painful effects.
Peter Diamond | 4 min read