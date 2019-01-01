There are no Videos in your queue.
Layoffs
Ready For Anything
The autocratic leader is tolerated when survival is at stake but that style won't build a company over the long haul.
Nobody really knows what Project Titan is, and it seems not even Apple really knows following a decision to lay off over 200 employees working on the project.
Do any of these 'signs' sound painfully familiar? If so, your career might be at a standstill ...
It said it wants to become a leaner company to prepare for the 'difficult challenges ahead.'
A handful of US cities are developing programs to attract skilled remote workers to diversify their economies. Many more should.
More From This Topic
Driverless Cars
Driverless cars are the future. From software to support production to algorithms to battery technology, companies like yours will be needed.
Tesla
The job cuts are part of a restructuring CEO Elon Musk said was coming earlier this year.
Amazon
The pink slips will be predominantly given to workers in the company's consumer retail business, according to The Seattle Times.
Ready For Anything
From mass layoffs via conference calls to withholding vacation payouts and severance, these are the worst tactics I've seen.
Ready For Anything
Whatever the reason for workforce reductions, companies must take the time to plan and employ best practices.
Small Business Heroes
Boxed is one company that's playing the long game when it comes to boosting efficiency with automation.
Microsoft
CNBC reports that cuts will affect 'less than 10 percent of the company's total sales force,' or up to 3,000 jobs.
Technology
Eyeing a smartphone or TV from the Chinese electronics giant? Better act quickly, since the company is laying off staff and planning to limit marketing efforts.
Pepsi
The layoffs, which account for roughly 20 percent of Pepsi's 423 Philadelphia employees, will begin Wednesday and be spread out over the next few months.
Small Business Heroes
Communicating with, rather than avoiding, someone who's been terminated helps ease that experience's painful effects.
